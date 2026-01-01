Uttar Pradesh Govt To Allow Select Surgeries In Ayurvedic Hospitals From 2026

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to allow select surgical procedures in Ayurvedic hospitals from 2026 to ease pressure on allopathic facilities | Representational Image

Lucknow, Dec 31: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to introduce surgical facilities in Ayurvedic hospitals from 2026, a move aimed at easing the patient load in allopathic government hospitals.

Following approval from the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM), postgraduate-qualified Ayurvedic doctors will be permitted to carry out selected surgical procedures, subject to strict regulatory guidelines.

Approved procedures and scope of implementation

According to officials, the approved procedures include suturing, treatment of piles, abscesses, and minor surgeries related to the ear, nose and throat.

The decision applies to government, private and university-affiliated Ayurvedic colleges, including institutions in Varanasi and other major centres. However, the new system will come into force only after fresh operational guidelines receive cabinet approval.

Mandatory training in allopathic hospitals

As part of the proposed framework, Ayurvedic doctors holding postgraduate degrees will be required to undergo six months of specialised training in allopathic hospitals.

This training will focus on emergency management, surgical protocols and safety standards followed in modern medicine, ensuring patient safety and clinical accountability.

AYUSH department cites long-standing surgical tradition

Senior officials from the AYUSH department stated that surgery has long been part of Ayurvedic education, and regulated permission would expand healthcare access, especially in areas facing shortages of allopathic surgeons. Necessary infrastructure and equipment are also proposed to be upgraded in Ayurvedic hospitals before implementation.

Mixed reactions from stakeholders

The move has drawn mixed reactions. While health administrators argue it will benefit patients and strengthen integrated healthcare delivery, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed opposition, citing concerns over standards and jurisdiction. The government has indicated that stakeholder feedback will be reviewed while finalising the guidelines.