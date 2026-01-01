 Uttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

A statue of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, composer of Vande Mataram, will be installed in Prayagraj, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya announced at a Bang Samaj event highlighting the city’s cultural and literary heritage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 04:33 AM IST
article-image
UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announces the installation of a statue of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in Prayagraj | File Photo

Prayagraj, Dec 31: A statue of noted novelist and poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the composer of Vande Mataram, will be installed in Prayagraj. The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya while addressing a programme organised by the Bang Samaj at Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Deputy CM highlights cultural significance

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Chief Minister said the proposed statue would serve as a cultural landmark and reflect Prayagraj’s long-standing literary and cultural traditions. He also referred to the role played by the Bang Samaj in contributing to the city’s social and cultural life.

Connectivity initiatives discussed at event

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Allow Select Surgeries In Ayurvedic Hospitals From 2026
Uttar Pradesh Govt To Allow Select Surgeries In Ayurvedic Hospitals From 2026
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On WhatsApp; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 42-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹5 Lakh After Installing Fake Bank APK Sent On WhatsApp; Case Registered
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of ₹84 Crore To NSEL Settlement Account
Bombay High Court Allows Transfer Of ₹84 Crore To NSEL Settlement Account

During the programme, information was shared regarding proposed initiatives to improve air and water transport connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata, aimed at strengthening cultural and economic linkages. The event marked a gathering of public representatives and members of the education and cultural community.

Programme hosted at century-old institution

The programme was hosted at Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee School, an institution established over a century ago, and focused on cultural exchange and community participation.

Read Also
'Mafia And The Samajwadi Party Cannot Exist Without Each Other': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
article-image

Public representatives and educationists attend

Members of Parliament, MLAs, district-level representatives, educationists and office bearers of the Jagat Taran Education Society were present on the occasion. The programme concluded with formal addresses and acknowledgements by the organisers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Govt To Allow Select Surgeries In Ayurvedic Hospitals From 2026

Uttar Pradesh Govt To Allow Select Surgeries In Ayurvedic Hospitals From 2026

Uttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM...

Uttar Pradesh News: 'Prayagraj To Install Statue Of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay,' Says Deputy CM...

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security

Uttar Pradesh Welcomes New Year Amid Festivities & Tight Security

Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours

Lucknow Police Solve Brutal Murder Of 21-Year-Old Almas, Arrest Three Accused Within Hours

From Tempo Driver To Airline Founder: Unnao Native Shravan Vishwakarma’s Shankh Air Cleared For...

From Tempo Driver To Airline Founder: Unnao Native Shravan Vishwakarma’s Shankh Air Cleared For...