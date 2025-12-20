'Mafia And The Samajwadi Party Cannot Exist Without Each Other': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | File Photo

Lucknow, December 20: Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a sharp attack on Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party on Saturday. He said that the mafia and the Samajwadi Party cannot survive without each other. According to Maurya, whoever is found guilty in the codeine-based cough syrup case no matter who it is will be punished severely and strict action will be taken against them. He said that investigations by the police and the Enforcement Directorate are currently underway in the matter. Anyone involved in this crime will not be saved by Akhilesh Yadav and his company.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is walking the path of theft and arrogance. He added that whether the accused are those whose names Akhilesh Yadav is taking or those whose names are emerging during the investigation, every single culprit will be identified. All of them will be arrested and strict action will be taken as per the law.

Maurya said that such crimes amount to a betrayal of society. Those who poison people in the name of syrup are enemies of society and cannot be spared under any circumstances.

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav over Voter List Revision, Maurya said that during the Bihar elections, Akhilesh Yadav thought his relative Tejashwi Yadav would win and become Chief Minister, after which his own turn would come. Since returning after losing the Bihar election, his mental balance has been disturbed. On the issue of voter list revision, if Akhilesh Yadav’s old tweets are reviewed, it will be seen that he uses a new term every day.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, purification of the voter list was extremely necessary. He thanked the Election Commission for undertaking such an important task. He said this process has been carried out at regular intervals in the past as well. The current exercise is essential for the future, for ensuring voter authenticity, and for creating a voter list free from foreign infiltrators. The campaign includes removing names of deceased voters, eliminating duplicate registrations, and adding names of new voters above the age of 18. Maurya said that BJP workers are working hard at the booth level regarding Form-6. He alleged that the Samajwadi Party does not have workers but only goons, mafia, and criminals. He said that BJP’s booth-level strength is strong because of its workers.

On the issue of Reservation, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said there will be no compromise of any kind. The reservation meant for OBC, SC, ST, and economically weaker sections of the general category will certainly be given to them. Regarding Lekhpal recruitment, he said the appointment process will be completely transparent, and if any officer attempts wrongdoing, strict action will be taken. He informed that he has written a letter to the Chief Minister and also to the Chief Secretary, directing immediate correction of mistakes and necessary action.