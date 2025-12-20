Caught on Camera: Gujarat Traffic Cop Slaps Woman After His ID Card Falls From Her Hand In Ahmedabad; She Suffers Eye Injury

Viral video screengrab | X

Ahmedabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where a traffic police officer allegedly assaulted a woman in the middle of the road after she accidentally dropped his ID card. The officer reportedly became enraged and slapped her, causing an injury to her eye.

A video of the incident has since surfaced. The footage shows the officer slapping the woman while she is seen recording the encounter. Another traffic cop can also be seen attempting to intervene and stop him.

The incident occurred when the traffic policeman stopped the woman and asked for her driving licence. She showed him her licence and when she requested that he move aside, he became angry and began speaking rudely to the woman.

She questioned him, saying, "If you're a police officer, why are you talking like that?" She then asked for his ID card. The officer showed her the card, but it accidentally fell from her hand while she was returning it, after which he slapped her.

Congress MLA Jignesh Mewani shared and reacted to the video on X, calling for the arrest of the policeman. He said, "Seeing the Ahmedabad police behave like this with women makes one’s blood boil! A Gujarati sister asks a police officer for his ID card. The ID slips from her hand and falls on the road – and this becomes her 'crime'!"

He further said, "Then this khaki-clad goon slaps her and draws blood! What is this? Is the job of the police to protect citizens or to beat them up? Where is the government that makes tall claims about women’s safety in Gujarat?"

"This policeman has taken the law into his own hands! I demand that an FIR be immediately registered against him, that he be arrested without delay, and that strict punishment be imposed – so that no one, whether a cop or a politician, ever dares to take the law into their own hands again! This is not just an attack on one woman – this is an attack on the dignity of every daughter of Gujarat! We will not tolerate this hooliganism in uniform! Justice must be done, and done now!" the post read.

Police Refuse to File Complaint

When the woman went to the Paldi police station with her complaint, the station in-charge reportedly threatened her and refused to file the complaint. However, the woman remained at the police station until late at night and eventually managed to file her complaint.