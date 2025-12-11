Farmers Laud CM Yogi’s Policies At Western UP Krishi Chaupal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Muzaffarnagar: The final leg of the Krishi Chaupal in four districts of Western Uttar Pradesh was held in Dahod village on Thursday. More than 350 farmers participated in it. The Krishi Chaupal was organized by the farmers themselves, and their participation was also significant.

Sitting near the sugarcane fields, the farmers shared their thoughts and discussed in detail the positive changes that have come into their lives due to the decisions of the CM Yogi government.

The farmers said that ever since Uttar Pradesh came under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, women, farmers, youth, and the elderly are all safe, and criminals are leaving the state. Now there is equal power supply in every district. Attention is being paid to small and marginal farmers.

Farmers with private tube wells have been given great relief. Crop theft and the role of mediator have ended. There has also been a historic increase of Rs. 30 per quintal in the sugarcane price. Farmers of Muzaffarnagar expressed their gratitude to CM Yogi for fair prices and timely payment for their crops.

The CM Yogi government increased the price of early-maturing sugarcane varieties from Rs. 370 to Rs. 400 per quintal and general varieties from Rs. 360 to Rs. 390 per quintal for the crushing season 2025-26. The increase in prices of sugarcane is resulting in an additional payment of Rs. 3000 crore to farmers. This increase of Rs. 30 per quintal has provided great relief to the farmers.

Subhash, the village head of Chittora, said that 'since 2017, a positive change has come into the lives of every farmer in Uttar Pradesh. The state government has provided great relief to farmers with private tube wells by giving them concessions on electricity bills. Now crop theft has stopped.

Electricity is being supplied equally to all districts, due to which farming has become a profitable venture for farmers. Now farmers are not committing suicide; instead, they are enriching their families with their hard work and bountiful harvests.

Farmer Kadam Singh said that 'the CM Yogi government has brought smiles to the faces of poor farmers. The arbitrary practices of sugar mills are now a thing of the past. The government has complete oversight of the sugar mills. Now sugar mills cannot delay the payments. The state government's attention has brought great relief to sugarcane farmers. If the farmers are prosperous, happiness will prevail in every home. On behalf of Muzaffarnagar, we express our gratitude to the Chief Minister for increasing the sugarcane price'.

Farmer Vinod Kumar Deshwal said that 'since 2017, there has been a rule of law in Uttar Pradesh. Criminals have either given up crime or left the state. The strong law and order system has brought a big change in the lives of all the people of the state. Now farmers are able to contribute their invaluable share to the prosperity of the state, the credit goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath'.

Village head Yogendra of Gadanpur, farmers Pradeep Rana, Rajkumar, Sundar Pal, Anoop Singh, Satendra Kumar, Gopal Singh, Ajay Singh, Satish Kumar, Gyanendra Kumar Dixit, Gajendra Singh, Anil Chauhan, and others were present at the Krishi Chaupal.