 VIDEO: Devotees Crushed After Ganesh Idol Falls From Crane During Immersion In Telangana
The wire of the crane snapped after which the idol of Lord Vinayaka fell on devotees. The accident occurred while the idol was being lifted with the help of the crane for immersion at a local pond.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Devotees Crushed After Ganesh Idol Falls From Crane During Immersion In Telangana | X

A shocking incident occurred during Ganesh immersion in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a massive Ganesh idol which was being moved using a crane fell on devotees participating in the celebration. The accident occurred while the idol was being lifted with the help of the crane for immersion at a local pond.

The viral video shows that the heavy idol fell directly on the devotees who were standing on a tractor to help in the immersion. The incident caused after the wire of the crane suddenly broke. There are reports that the devotees suffered serious injuries in the incident, after which they were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. There are also reports that a devotee has lost his life in the incident.

The video of the tragic incident has gone viral on social media, showing chaos at the spot as the devotees are seen screaming in shock as they were crushed under the heavy idol as the accident occurred.

There are reports that the police and the relief team rushed to spot to help the devotees and control the situation. Further information about the condition of the injured and the safety arrangements during the immersion procession is awaited.

The incident has highlighted the need to stay vigilant and also take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent such incidents to occur in the future.

