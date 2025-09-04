'Union HM Amit Shah To Visit Hyderabad On September 6 To Attend Ganesh Immersion Event': BJP's Ramchander Rao

BJP President of Telangana state, N Ramchander Rao (L) & Union Minister Amit Shah (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

Hyderabad: BJP President of Telangana state, N Ramchander Rao, said on Thursday that Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Hyderabad on September 6 to address a huge gathering of Ganesh immersion.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP Telangana state president said, "Amit Shah is visiting Hyderabad on September 6 in the afternoon. At 4 o'clock, he will be addressing a huge gathering of the Ganesh immersion, which is a historical event in Hyderabad...Every year, lakhs of people participate in this procession at Hussain Sagar. People will be gathering at Mozamjahi Market, and the Shobha Yatra will start from there.

Rao added that Ganesh Utsav Samiti has invited Amit Shah as the chief guest in the most famous Ganesh festival of the world. "Amit Shah will watch the Shobha Yatra and will address the gathering," Rao added.

Moreover, Rao praised the new GST reforms by saying, "The decision to reduce the GST from 28 to 18, from 12 to 5 and 5 to 0 on many products is a relief to the many of the middle class families, beneficiary to the the farmers, students, citizens, families and many people of the country will take advantage of this...the thought of Made in India or Make in India will also get a boost."

He added that in this regard, a Milk Abhishek will be performed for PM Modi in the entire state of Telangana.

The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

5% slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen item like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agricultural equipment like drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, soil preparation machines, harvesting tools, tractors, and tractor tires; handicrafts and small industries like sewing machines and their parts and health and wellness like medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

While the 18% slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18% rate applies to all auto parts.

Additionally, there is also a 40% slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages and on luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Moreover, on K Kavitha suspension from BRS party, for her "anti-party" activities, N Ramchander Rao said, "The fact that there has been corruption in Kaleshwaram has been revealed by Kavitha herself...There was corruption in the BRS rule. I don't think people will believe BRS anymore.

On September 1, BRS MLC K Kavitha, while reacting to the Telangana government's decision to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kaleshwaram project, alleged that any taint on KCR's image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

Kavitha was suspended from the party after her remarks against Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)