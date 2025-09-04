 Air India Express Flight To Bengaluru Cancelled After Bird Strike At Vijayawada Airport
Air India Express Flight To Bengaluru Cancelled After Bird Strike At Vijayawada Airport

The bird strike happened before takeoff. It occurred when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway, the official told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Air India | Representation Image File Pic

Vijayawada: A Bengaluru-bound Air India Express flight was cancelled on Thursday after it suffered a bird hit at the airport here, an airline official said.

An eagle hit the nose of the aircraft while taxiing on the runway for takeoff, he said.

As a result, the airline had to cancel the flight and make alternate arrangements for the 90 passengers on board.

"The bird strike happened before takeoff. It occurred when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway," the official told PTI.

Later, in a statement, Air India Express said, "The aircraft assigned to operate the Vijayawada-Bengaluru flight experienced a suspected bird strike at Vijayawada airport, leading to the cancellation of the service. We regret the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond the airline's control." All affected guests have been offered options, including complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund, it added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

