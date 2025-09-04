Satellite Images: Months After India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Begins Reconstruction At Nur Khan Air Base

Months After India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Begins Reconstruction At Nur Khan Air Base | X/@RealBababanaras

Islamabad: Months after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year, reconstruction has reportedly begun at Pakistan's Nur Khan Air Base. Satellite images by US-based Maxar Technologies, circulating on social media, show rebuilding is currently underway at the heavily damaged air base in the Indian strikes.

The satellite image was captured on Wednesday. The imagery reveals groundwork in progress inside the complex of the air base. According to reports, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir departed for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from Nur Khan base in Rawalpindi's Chaklala.

“India’s strike in May 2025 targeted specialised military trucks at a complex in the airbase and caused secondary damage to neighbouring structures. These structures were later taken down, likely due to structural issues and internal damage," Damien Symon, a geo-intelligence researcher at Intel Lab, told India Today.

Satellite images revealed that Pakistan has begun rebuilding around the site India struck at Nur Khan Airbase, the construction activity reveals newly erected wall segments that are similar to the original building layout of structures that were demolished after the strike. pic.twitter.com/OA61l9M8Rw — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) September 4, 2025

As per Symon, the current layout sections of the new wall sections appear to match the layout of the buildings that were struck by the Indian missiles. The airbase also houses the No. 12 VIP Squadron of the Pakistan Air Force.

Notably, satellite images after May 10 showed heavy damage to the air base.

India, on the intervening night of May 9 and 10, launched a missile attack on the Nur Khan Air Base, targeting two specialised military trucks parked inside the complex/ These trucks were reportedly used for command and control of drone assets. The Indian strike not only destroyed these trucks but also damaged the complex.

Nur Khan is considered one of the important air bases of Pakistan. It is situated almost 25 km from the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan then tried to attack Indian civilian and military installations. However, India's air defence thwarted the attack. On the intervening night of May 9 and 10, India hit 11 Pakistani air bases. Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 10 contacted his Indian counterpart and requested a ceasefire.