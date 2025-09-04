 PM Modi Hails GST Reforms, Says Taxes Reduced Drastically
PM Modi Hails GST Reforms, Says Taxes Reduced Drastically

PM Modi stated that GST 2.0 will be rolled out across the country on the first day of Navratri, which is September 22.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the GST reforms brought by his government, which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the National Awardee teacher at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, PM Modi said, "GST has become even simpler with tax slabs reduced to only 5% and 18%."

He stated that GST 2.0 will be rolled out across the country on the first day of Navratri, which is September 22.

(This is breaking news. More to follow.)

