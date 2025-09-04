Punjab Floods: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Assures Full Support From Centre - VIDEO

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan visits flood-hit areas. |

Chandigarh: Even as Punjab continues to reel under flood fury, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chouhan who visited the affected areas of the state - Amritsar, Gurdaspur districts - on Thursday, said that Centre fully stands with people of Punjab in this difficult hour.

Chouhan who also rode a tractor to reach inundated areas and fields, interacted with people and farmers affected by the floods, to assess the situation, and assured them full support.

Chouhan who was accompanied by senior BJP leaders including Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said that Punjabis have always been in the front when it came to serve the country and humanity, but today the state is facing difficult times due to floods. ``The Centre fully stands with the people of Punjab in this difficult hour’’, he said.

4 LAKH ACRES INUNDATED, PUNJAB SEEKS RELIEF

Meanwhile, Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian who accompanied Chauhan urged him for an immediate relief and massive financial package to address the devastating impact of floods, besides, demanding enhanced compensation to support affected farmers after over four lakh acres of state’s agricultural land submerged, threatening both state and national food security.

He said that with paddy fields being the worst affected, just weeks before harvesting season, this devastation has resulted in significant losses for farmers and the state's agricultural economy.

DAMS TO RELEASE MORE WATER

Meanwhile continuous rains and more discharge from Bhakra and Pong dams threaten to further worsen the flood situation in the state.

A controlled outflow from Bhakra dam was necessitated as its water level on Thursday was about 1,679 feet, a foot away from its maximum level.

The water level in the Pong dam had also risen to 1,394.51feet, about four feet above its maximum limit.

The water discharge from Ranjit Sagar Dam was also increased due to rise of water level in its reservoir.

CM MANN FALLS ILL, CANCELS VISITS WITH KEJRIWAL

Meanwhile, chief minister Bhagwant Mann was reported to have fallen ill on Thursday following which his visits to the flood-hit areas with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, had to be cancelled. He was reportedly suffering from fever caused by a viral infection.

GHAGGAR, MARKANDA DELUGE HARYANA AREAS

Meanwhile, the Ghaggar and Markanda rivers, flowing above the danger mark, triggered a panic like situation in several areas in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Sirsa districts where the district authorities asked them to shift to safer places.