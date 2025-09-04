 Punjab Floods: 'Underestimating Intercourse,' Swiggy Delivery Man Replies Hilariously When Asked About Heavy Rainfall; WATCH
Punjab and several regions in North India have been reeling under heavy floods for the past few days. Meanwhile, a video of a Punjab localite, who also appears to be a Swiggy delivery man, is going viral on the Internet for his unrelated ramblings in poor English when asked about the flood situation.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Punjab Floods: 'Underestimating Intercourse,' Swiggy Delivery Man Replies Hilariously When Asked About Heavy Rainfall; WATCH | X @Gagan4344

Punjab: Punjab and several regions in North India have been reeling under heavy floods for the past few days. Meanwhile, a video of a Punjab localite who also appears to be a Swiggy delivery man is going viral on the Internet for his unrelated blabber in poor English when asked about the flood situation. The video is being shared widely on social media in which a journalist is asking a localite suffering in the floods in Punjab about the current situation, to which he replies with broken English.

The video starts with the Swiggy deliveryman giving an interview to a journalist. He said, "Flood is the, Himalay Parvat is the very rainfall, this is the china... is the world war. And you have do not Narendra Modi, what is this? Cancel, I not, Japan, Russ and Russia, do you understand."

In his unclear reply, it is being interprete that he is referring to China and blaming it for the heavy rainfall. He also mentions PM Modi and might be slamming him. He blames Japan, Russia and China for the natural floods.

WATCH VIDEO:

Further he said something shocking and hilarious which is making the whole video hilarious. He said, "No disaster, that you like railfall is not because do you understand why sun theory? You have been underestimating the intercourse? No. Aurat, Woman is the very well. What is this? What are you thing? Are you messes anything? In this matter, eighth meter depth."

Part II Of The Video

Netizens Reactions:

Obe user reacts, "He should be standing for election and winning. He looks well qualified for becoming one of those illiterate elected members of our parliament."

Another user commented, "Swiggy bro out here delivering epic floods wisdom: "Underestimate the intercourse" – wait, is that code for "don't mess with Mother Nature's course"? From World War to man-made disasters, this guy's IELTS prep is next-level chaotic!"

