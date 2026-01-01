Viral: US Man Dozes Off While Driving After Working For 20 Hours Straight; Police Perform TVI Maneuver To Stop The Car

A dramatic highway incident in Oklahoma has gone viral after a Highway Patrol officer successfully stopped a moving vehicle whose driver had fallen asleep at the wheel. The car was travelling at nearly 40 miles per hour with lane assist activated, turning a routine drive into a serious public safety risk.

The situation came to light after police received several emergency calls from motorists who noticed something alarming, a driver slumped over the steering wheel, completely unresponsive, while the car continued to move on the road. Officers quickly tracked down the vehicle and confirmed the driver was asleep.

Given the speed and unpredictability of the situation, immediate action was needed to prevent a potential crash.

Skilled maneuver prevents disaster

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer performed a controlled maneuver to bring the car to a stop without causing injury or damage. The intervention was precise and timely. The driver woke up during the stop and was unharmed.

Police later shared that the driver had worked nearly 20 hours in a 24-hour period and fell asleep while driving home. Although the vehicle’s lane assist system kept it moving within lanes, it could not compensate for human fatigue. The driver was issued a citation for inattention.

Internet applauds swift action

The incident quickly sparked conversations online, with many praising the officer’s judgment and highlighting the dangers of exhaustion.

One user commented, "Great judgement by the cop in stopping him that way to save not only his life but other's as well It could have been 100 times worse for him!"

Another added, "Working 20 hours out of 24hrs is too risky for our health", echoing concerns about overwork and burnout.

A third comment struck a deeper chord, saying, "This is a sobering reminder that driver-assist is not driver replacement. Technology can help reduce risk, but it can’t override human limits fatigue will always win eventually. Working nearly 20 hours straight isn’t just a personal safety issue; it becomes a public one the moment you get behind the wheel. Credit to the officer for a skilled intervention that likely saved multiple lives, but the bigger takeaway is preventative: rest is a safety system too.

Lane assist kept the car moving, not the driver alert and that distinction matters more as automation becomes common."

Safety experts warn that driving while sleep-deprived can be as dangerous as driving under the influence. Fatigue slows reaction time, reduces awareness, and increases the likelihood of fatal accidents.