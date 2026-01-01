Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet & Restrictions On Leaving Premises

China is drawing global attention for a controversial weight-loss trend often referred to as “fat prisons”, intensive boot-camp-style facilities where plus-sized individuals pay to undergo rapid physical transformation. These camps promise dramatic results in just a few weeks, but their extreme methods have sparked widespread debate about safety, sustainability, and ethics.

What are China’s fat prisons?

Marketed as high-discipline weight-loss camps, these facilities require participants to live on-site for up to a month while following a tightly controlled routine. Inmates are subjected to up to 12 hours of physical training daily, paired with a strict calorie-controlled diet. Leaving the premises is prohibited unless camp authorities approve a “valid” reason.

The camps are heavily monitored, with locked gates, perimeter fencing, and bag checks to prevent participants from sneaking in snacks or skipping sessions. The rigid structure is designed to eliminate distractions and enforce compliance.

A viral insider view from an Australian influencer

Public interest in these camps surged after an Australian Instagram influencer, known online as @eggeats, began sharing her personal experience from inside one such facility. Her videos quickly went viral, offering an unfiltered look into the demanding daily routine.

The 28-year-old revealed that she quit a high-paying job in Australia and relocated to China after feeling stuck in a repetitive lifestyle. Seeking a reset, she enrolled in the program and documented her journey online. In just two weeks, she reportedly lost around 4 kilograms.

A day inside the camp

Life at the camp runs on a strict schedule. The day begins early, with wake-up alarms at 7:30 am, followed by mandatory weigh-ins. Morning hours are dominated by intense aerobics sessions, transitioning into strength training later in the day.

Meals are sparse but protein-focused. Breakfast typically includes boiled eggs, raw vegetables, and a small portion of bread. After weight training sessions in the afternoon, participants move into high-intensity workouts such as spin classes and circuit training.

The day ends with dinner, another weigh-in, and lights out, leaving little room for rest or recovery.

The cost of rapid results

Enrollment in these camps costs roughly $1,000, covering accommodation, meals, and training sessions. Participants share dorm-style rooms, often with up to five people in one space. While the price may seem reasonable for an all-inclusive program, critics argue the physical and mental toll is far higher.

Why people still sign up

Despite criticism, these camps continue to attract hundreds of participants. Many are drawn by the promise of fast results, structured discipline, and the belief that extreme measures are the only way to break long-standing habits.