 Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet & Restrictions On Leaving Premises
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet & Restrictions On Leaving Premises

Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet & Restrictions On Leaving Premises

China’s controversial “fat prisons” are drawing attention for their extreme weight-loss methods, where participants pay to undergo month-long camps involving up to 12 hours of daily exercise and strict diets. An Australian influencer’s viral videos revealed the grueling routine and rapid weight loss, sparking debate over safety, ethics, and the risks of unsustainable, fast results

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

China is drawing global attention for a controversial weight-loss trend often referred to as “fat prisons”, intensive boot-camp-style facilities where plus-sized individuals pay to undergo rapid physical transformation. These camps promise dramatic results in just a few weeks, but their extreme methods have sparked widespread debate about safety, sustainability, and ethics.

What are China’s fat prisons?

Marketed as high-discipline weight-loss camps, these facilities require participants to live on-site for up to a month while following a tightly controlled routine. Inmates are subjected to up to 12 hours of physical training daily, paired with a strict calorie-controlled diet. Leaving the premises is prohibited unless camp authorities approve a “valid” reason.

The camps are heavily monitored, with locked gates, perimeter fencing, and bag checks to prevent participants from sneaking in snacks or skipping sessions. The rigid structure is designed to eliminate distractions and enforce compliance.

FPJ Shorts
Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet & Restrictions On Leaving Premises
Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet & Restrictions On Leaving Premises
Maruti Suzuki Reports 22% Jump In December Sales To 2,17,854 Units
Maruti Suzuki Reports 22% Jump In December Sales To 2,17,854 Units
'1st Bullet Train To Run On 15th August, 2027': Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares BIG Update On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
'1st Bullet Train To Run On 15th August, 2027': Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares BIG Update On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Review: Plays Safe With Nostalgia & Nerves
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants Review: Plays Safe With Nostalgia & Nerves

A viral insider view from an Australian influencer

Public interest in these camps surged after an Australian Instagram influencer, known online as @eggeats, began sharing her personal experience from inside one such facility. Her videos quickly went viral, offering an unfiltered look into the demanding daily routine.

The 28-year-old revealed that she quit a high-paying job in Australia and relocated to China after feeling stuck in a repetitive lifestyle. Seeking a reset, she enrolled in the program and documented her journey online. In just two weeks, she reportedly lost around 4 kilograms.

A day inside the camp

Life at the camp runs on a strict schedule. The day begins early, with wake-up alarms at 7:30 am, followed by mandatory weigh-ins. Morning hours are dominated by intense aerobics sessions, transitioning into strength training later in the day.

Meals are sparse but protein-focused. Breakfast typically includes boiled eggs, raw vegetables, and a small portion of bread. After weight training sessions in the afternoon, participants move into high-intensity workouts such as spin classes and circuit training.

The day ends with dinner, another weigh-in, and lights out, leaving little room for rest or recovery.

The cost of rapid results

Enrollment in these camps costs roughly $1,000, covering accommodation, meals, and training sessions. Participants share dorm-style rooms, often with up to five people in one space. While the price may seem reasonable for an all-inclusive program, critics argue the physical and mental toll is far higher.

Why people still sign up

Despite criticism, these camps continue to attract hundreds of participants. Many are drawn by the promise of fast results, structured discipline, and the belief that extreme measures are the only way to break long-standing habits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet &...

Viral: Australian Woman Joins China's 'Fat Prison' & Looses 4 Kgs In 2 Weeks: Shares Strict Diet &...

'Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati...': Video Of Argument Between Post Office Staffer & Local In Amritsar Over...

'Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati...': Video Of Argument Between Post Office Staffer & Local In Amritsar Over...

'Yeh Hai Desh Ka Youth?': Video Of Sloshed Revellers In Gurugram On New Year Eve's Goes Viral;...

'Yeh Hai Desh Ka Youth?': Video Of Sloshed Revellers In Gurugram On New Year Eve's Goes Viral;...

Viral: US Man Dozes Off While Driving After Working For 20 Hours Straight; Police Perform TVI...

Viral: US Man Dozes Off While Driving After Working For 20 Hours Straight; Police Perform TVI...

'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense...

'Dost Nahi, Human Indicator': Man Sits On Car's Bonnet & Guides Friend Amid Zero Visibility In Dense...