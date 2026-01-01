 'Yeh Hai Desh Ka Youth?': Video Of Sloshed Revellers In Gurugram On New Year Eve's Goes Viral; Partygoers Pass Out On Streets, Puke On Sidewalks
'Yeh Hai Desh Ka Youth?': Video Of Sloshed Revellers In Gurugram On New Year Eve's Goes Viral; Partygoers Pass Out On Streets, Puke On Sidewalks

A viral video from Gurgaon shows young partygoers struggling after a night of heavy drinking, with some vomiting, passing out, or waiting barefoot for cabs. While some viewers found it humorous, many raised concerns about health, safety, and responsibility. The clip sparked criticism of excessive alcohol use and debates about youth culture in India

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

Gurugram, often dubbed the nightlife capital of the Delhi-NCR region, is known for its buzzing clubs, late-night parties, and high-energy celebrations. However, a recent viral video from the city has reignited debate around party culture, alcohol consumption, and youth responsibility in urban India.

What the viral video shows

The clip from Gurugram's sector 29 is widely being shared across social media platforms, captures scenes of young adults returning home after late-night parties While a few appeared sober and composed, many others were visibly struggling. Several women were seen unable to walk properly due to the after-effects of heavy drinking, while some men could be spotted vomiting near their vehicles or transport points.

In more concerning visuals, a few individuals appeared completely passed out on roadsides as friends tried to carry or support them. Others were seen sitting on pavements, waiting for their cabs, holding their footwear in their hands, suggesting exhaustion, intoxication, or both.

Online reactions: Humour vs concern

The video quickly sparked intense discussion online. A section of viewers treated the visuals as dark humour, calling it a “reality check” of party nights in Gurgaon. Memes and jokes followed, highlighting the city’s reputation for excess.

However, many users expressed serious concern about safety, health risks, and the lack of responsibility on display. Issues such as drunk driving, vulnerability to accidents, and alcohol poisoning were widely discussed. Public safety experts often warn that excessive alcohol consumption significantly increases the risk of injuries, dehydration, and long-term health complications.

Youth, culture, and criticism

Several social media users criticised what they perceived as a troubling reflection of India’s younger generation. One user commented,
"Jab desh ka nowjawan is trha nashe me duba ho,To desh ka future kya hoga aap samjh sakte hai."

Another wrote, "Our ancestors used to say that on the new year, one should do good things, make good decisions. Look at the misfortune—on the new year, people are indulging in debauchery, tearing apart traditions and culture."

Not only Gurugram but Cyber Hub too

While the viral video showcased the after party scenes from sector 29, another video shows how Cyber City, an arena popular for parties, saw massive crowd on new year's eve. An almost stampede like situation could be seen. Netizens wondered how could anyone celebrate New Year's in such crowd. Fortunately, no injuries or incidents were reported from Cyber City despite the huge crowd.

With Gurgaon’s party scene continuing to grow, many believe awareness, moderation, and accountability are more important than ever especially as celebrations spill onto public streets.

