 RSS To Hold 3-Day All India Coordination Meeting In Jodhpur From September 5
RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat has already been in Jodhpur for the last three days, and other officials of RSS and other organizations like Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh have reached Jodhpur as well.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
Jaipur: A 3-day All India Coordination Meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Jodhpur from Friday. Well over 300 all-India-level officials of 32 Sangh-inspired organizations, including the BJP, will participate in the meet to share their achievements and discuss the activities to be carried out in the RSS centenary year, to be commenced from the coming Vijayadashami.

"This is an annual meeting of officials of 32 RSS-inspired organizations where we share the experiences, works, and achievements of these bodies. This time the activities to be carried out during the RSS centenary year will also be discussed in the meeting," said Sunil Ambekar, the All India Prachar Pramukh of RSS, in the press briefing in Jodhpur on Thursday.

Ambekar said that better coordination between the organizations working in related fields with the current situation in various states will be discussed in the meeting as well.

article-image

The BJP national president JP Nadda will remain in the meeting for all three days and is likely to have a separate meeting with Bhagwat.

Vasundhara met Bhagwat. In the meantime, in a significant development, former CM of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje reportedly met Mohan Bhagwat for about 20 minutes on Wednesday. Raje has been in Jodhpur for the last couple of days, and her meeting with the RSS chief has buzzed the power corridors in Rajasthan.

