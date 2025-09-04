 Fake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized – VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized – VIDEO

Fake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized – VIDEO

The accused was apprehended by Wazirganj Police during a routine check near Kargil Shaheed Park on Wednesday.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
Fake IAS Officer Arrested | X/@MazharH61584081

Lucknow: UP Police have arrested a man who had been impersonating an IAS officer to mislead the public. The accused was apprehended by Wazirganj Police during a routine check near Kargil Shaheed Park on Wednesday.

When his vehicle was stopped, he attempted to assert his authority by claiming to be an IAS officer. However, upon further questioning, the deception was quickly uncovered after his behaviour raised suspicion.

The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Saurabh Tripathi, a resident of Gautam Buddha Nagar and a native of Mau district. According to the investigation, Tripathi had been posing as a fake IAS officer for an extended period and was wnjoying the perks of a senior bureaucrat.

Police recovered multiple luxury vehicles, fake government documents, official car passes, and blue beacon lights from his possession. Further investigation is currently underway.

FPJ Shorts
Fake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized – VIDEO
Fake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized – VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: Bombay HC Refuses Permission For Smaller Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion In Malabar Hill's Banganga Talao
Ganeshotsav 2025: Bombay HC Refuses Permission For Smaller Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion In Malabar Hill's Banganga Talao
Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation
Mumbai News: Cuffe Parade Residents Object To Renaming Of Roads, Gardens Without Consultation
Lucky Escape! Tristan Stubbs Loses Control Of His Bat & Almost Tosses Onto His Stumps In ENG vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Lucky Escape! Tristan Stubbs Loses Control Of His Bat & Almost Tosses Onto His Stumps In ENG vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

The probe revealed that Tripathi had attended several high-profile events while posing as an IAS officer. He was also operating a social media account under the username @Saurabh_IAAS. Police have since had the account taken down.

Tripathi also used to display number plates on his vehicles bearing the words ‘Government of India’. Tripathi is a B.Tech graduate by qualification.

A deatiled probe has been lauched to probe his network and contacts. A case has been registered against him under various sections.

To intimidate people and reinforce his deception, Tripathi would travel with personal bodyguards. One of them was even seen wearing a police uniform.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Fake IAS Officer Posing As MEA Additional Commissioner Arrested In...
article-image

Posted Pictures With Influential People

Tripathi had reportedly shared photos on social media with religious storyteller Prem Bhushan Maharaj, as well as with several ministers and senior officials. This further reinforced the public’s belief that he held a high-ranking government position.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized –...

Fake IAS Officer Caught In Lucknow; Luxury Cars, Forged Documents & Government Passes Seized –...

Punjab Floods: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Assures Full Support From Centre - VIDEO

Punjab Floods: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Assures Full Support From Centre - VIDEO

CBIC Fact-Checks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Over His Claims Of 18% GST On Caramel Popcorn

CBIC Fact-Checks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Over His Claims Of 18% GST On Caramel Popcorn

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 4, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 4, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...