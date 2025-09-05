Uttar Pradesh News: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Holds First Convocation In Lucknow

Lucknow: The first convocation ceremony of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel. A total of 8,507 degrees were awarded, out of which 6,150 went to women students, accounting for nearly 72 percent. Among the 73 students awarded gold and silver medals for excellence, 82 percent were women.

The Governor emphasized the growing participation of women in higher education and professional fields, noting their achievements as a sign of expanding leadership roles in the future.

She also distributed kits to 300 Anganwadi centres and directed that Anganwadi workers receive training at the university level. The training aims to provide pregnant women with scientific and practical guidance on nutrition and healthy childbirth.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Instructions were also issued to district authorities to ensure regular training for Anganwadi workers and provide comprehensive medicine kits at centres for better child healthcare. Universities were asked to organize year-long activities on themes such as environment conservation, cleanliness, dowry prohibition, and child marriage awareness in adopted schools.

The Governor further directed that safety and respect for women studying in medical colleges be ensured, and that no mid-session fee hikes take place to avoid financial pressure on families.

The event was attended by university officials, faculty members, students, Anganwadi workers, and dignitaries.