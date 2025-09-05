Tamil Nadu: Virat Kohli Fan Gets Life Term For Killing Rohit Sharma Supporter

Representative Image |

Chennai: A diehard fan of Indian cricket team former captain Virat Kohli has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in Tamil Nadu for killing a fan of popular Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma over a quarrel on supporting their respective sport heroes.

In October 2022, Dharmaraj, a 25-year-old fan of Kohli had a heated argument with his friend Vignesh at Poyyur village in Ariyalur, a backward district in central Tamil Nadu. Vignesh, a fan of Rohit Sharma, had mocked Dharmaraj for supporting Kohli and sought to praise the IPL team represented by Sharma as opposed to Kohli’s IPL team.

According to the prosecution, the quarrel escalated into a physical fight during which Dharmaraj attacked Vignesh with a bottle and a cricket bat on his head. Vignesh died of the injuries sustained. Following this Dharmaraj was arrested and prosecuted.

After completion of trial, the Ariyalur District Sessions Court held Dharmaraj guilty of murder. Delivering her verdict Principal District Judge Malar Valentina on Thursday sentenced Dharmaraj to undergo life imprisonment on charges of murder.