 Assam: Cachar Police Seize 388 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.20 Crore, Arrest 3 In Major Drug Bust
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Assam: Cachar Police Seize 388 Grams Of Heroin Worth ₹2.20 Crore, Arrest 3 In Major Drug Bust | X @himantabiswa

Cachar (Assam): During an anti-narcotic operation by the Cachar police in Assam, they seized 388 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.20 crore, officials said. They have also apprehended the drug peddlers involved in the crime.

According to the source, on Tuesday night, the police had intercepted a vehicle coming from another neighbouring state and uncovered several soap boxes, carrying a huge amount of heroin. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Partha Protim Das, of Cachar district, said they acted on their sources for this crackdown.

"One vehicle bearing registration number MZ-02C-1553 was intercepted and led to the recovery of 30 soap boxes in a total of 388 grams of heroin from the secret chamber of the vehicle," Partha Protim Das said.

Police found the boxes stacked into several parts of the car, skillfully hidden for smooth transport.

The operation was conducted at the Dhudhpatil area under the Silchar police station, and SSP added that they detained three people related to this drug smuggling case. The accused are in their early twenties and are based in the same area of Bhanga Bazar, under the Dholai police station in Cachar district.

They identified the accused as Dildar Hussain (25 years old), Nazrul Hussein (20 years old) and Jasim Uddin (25 years old).

The senior police official provided additional details on the vehicle's destination: Guwahati. He added that legal action is underway to figure out the scale of this drug trafficking case by further investigating the accused.

"The vehicle was coming from a neighbouring state and going to Guwahati. Legal action has been initiated to find out the forward and backward linkages. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 2.20 crore," he stated.

Earlier, in a major haul, police recovered and seized 90,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 26 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Monday, officials said. Police also apprehended two persons and recovered the drugs from the secret chamber of a truck.

Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on intelligence inputs, Cachar police conducted an anti-narcotics operation in the Rongpur area under Silchar police station on Monday.

"One truck bearing registration number AS-01FC-0018 was intercepted and led to the recovery of 90000 Yaba tablets from the secret chamber of the truck," Partha Protim Das said.

He further said that, in this regard, two persons were apprehended and they were identified as Dalim Uddin Laskar and Abed Sultan Barbhuiya.

