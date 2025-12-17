 Dense Fog, Poor Air Quality Disrupt Flights At Delhi & Chennai Airports; 21 Flights Cancelled
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Dense Fog, Poor Air Quality Disrupt Flights At Delhi & Chennai Airports; 21 Flights Cancelled | File (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Ten flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, on Wednesday morning due to low visibility conditions, airport authorities said.

Situation At The Chennai International Airport

Meanwhile, flight operations at Chennai International Airport were also disrupted on Wednesday morning after dense fog and adverse weather conditions in Delhi and other northern states led to the cancellation of 11 flights, airport authorities said.

According to an official statement, four departing flights and seven arriving flights were cancelled during the day. The cancellations were attributed to persistent dense fog, poor weather, and air pollution affecting flight operations across Delhi and several northern regions over the past few days.

article-image

"Flight services in Delhi and other northern states have been severely impacted due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions. Several flights bound for Delhi were unable to land and were diverted to other airports," the statement said.

As a result, flight services between Chennai and northern cities have remained disrupted. On Wednesday, four outbound flights from Chennai to Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Ghaziabad were cancelled.

Similarly, seven flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai today from Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Pune, Kolkata, Indore, and other cities have also been announced as cancelled.

article-image

The cancellation of 11 flights in a single day caused significant inconvenience to passengers.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328 at around 8 am, keeping it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality improved slightly compared to Tuesday, as the AQI was 354 at 4 pm. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor.

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

