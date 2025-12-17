 Jharkhand: 2 Women Among 5 People Trampled To Death By Wild Elephants In Ramgarh & Ranchi Districts
Five people, including two women, were trampled to death by wild elephants in Jharkhand within 24 hours. Three died in Ramgarh’s Sirka forest, one in Ranchi’s Angara, and another in Ramgarh while trying to take selfies with elephants. Authorities are tracking 42 elephants roaming near Ramgarh and Bokaro borders. Two injured are receiving treatment.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: 2 Women Among 5 People Trampled To Death By Wild Elephants In Ramgarh & Ranchi Districts | Representative Image

Ramgarh: Five people, including two women, were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate incidents in Jharkhand over the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

In Ramgarh district, three people died at Sirka forest area, while a 36-year-old person was killed at Jidu village in Ranchi's Angara, on Tuesday night, they said.

"Some of the deceased are yet to be identified. Two quick response teams (QRTs) and forest guards are tracking the movement of elephant herds in the area," said Nitish Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, Ramgarh.

On Tuesday afternoon, Amit Kumar Rajwar (32), was trampled to death in Ramgarh when he approached a herd of eight wild elephants to capture a video and take selfies, Kumar said.

As many as 42 jumbos, divided in herds, are roaming the forests along the border areas of Ramgarh and Bokaro districts, he said.

Gautam Kumar Rajwar, officer-in-charge of Angara police station, said a person named Sanicharwa Munda died during the course of treatment, while two injured, including a woman, are being treated in hospital.

