 Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel

During her visit, the Governor explored various stalls and purchased books on diverse topics, including the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Swami Vivekananda. Publishers also presented her with several books as gifts, including a unique one-inch-sized Gita.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:48 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: The 22nd National Book Fair officially began today at Balrampur Garden, with Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurating the 11-day event. The fair, which runs until September 14, is based on the theme “Vision 2047: Developed India, Developed State.”

During her visit, the Governor explored various stalls and purchased books on diverse topics, including the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Swami Vivekananda. Publishers also presented her with several books as gifts, including a unique one-inch-sized Gita.

With free entry and operating from 11 AM to 9 PM daily, the fair features over 120 stalls from more than 50 national and local publishers. Visitors can browse thousands of titles in Hindi, English, and other regional languages, covering literature, academic works, and children's books. A minimum 10% discount is available on all purchases.

Read Also
UP Power Consumers Face Higher September Bills As Fuel Surcharge Jumps To 2.34%
article-image

In addition to book sales, the fair will host a variety of literary and cultural events, including author sessions, kavi sammelan, and book launches. A dedicated "Children's Corner" will offer storytelling and competitions to encourage young readers. The fair is an annual event aimed at promoting a culture of reading and providing a platform for publishers and authors.

FPJ Shorts
Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel
Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel
Thane Builder Arrested In ₹50 Crore Land Scam Accused Of Grabbing Property Using Forged Documents
Thane Builder Arrested In ₹50 Crore Land Scam Accused Of Grabbing Property Using Forged Documents
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Firecracker Shop Behind Malad Police Station, No Casualties Reported
Central Railway Announces Traffic & Power Block For OHE & Engineering Works At Karjat Station
Central Railway Announces Traffic & Power Block For OHE & Engineering Works At Karjat Station

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel

Uber Pilots Digital Earning Option For Drivers In India Through AI

Uber Pilots Digital Earning Option For Drivers In India Through AI

Tamil Nadu: Virat Kohli Fan Gets Life Term For Killing Rohit Sharma Supporter

Tamil Nadu: Virat Kohli Fan Gets Life Term For Killing Rohit Sharma Supporter

GST Council Announces Major Tax Cuts To Boost Agriculture & Reduce Household Burden

GST Council Announces Major Tax Cuts To Boost Agriculture & Reduce Household Burden

UP Honour Killing: Disabled Brother Shoots Dead Elder Sister Over Love Marriage With College...

UP Honour Killing: Disabled Brother Shoots Dead Elder Sister Over Love Marriage With College...