Lucknow Hosts 22nd National Book Fair At Balrampur Garden, Inaugurated By Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow: The 22nd National Book Fair officially began today at Balrampur Garden, with Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurating the 11-day event. The fair, which runs until September 14, is based on the theme “Vision 2047: Developed India, Developed State.”

During her visit, the Governor explored various stalls and purchased books on diverse topics, including the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Swami Vivekananda. Publishers also presented her with several books as gifts, including a unique one-inch-sized Gita.

With free entry and operating from 11 AM to 9 PM daily, the fair features over 120 stalls from more than 50 national and local publishers. Visitors can browse thousands of titles in Hindi, English, and other regional languages, covering literature, academic works, and children's books. A minimum 10% discount is available on all purchases.

In addition to book sales, the fair will host a variety of literary and cultural events, including author sessions, kavi sammelan, and book launches. A dedicated "Children's Corner" will offer storytelling and competitions to encourage young readers. The fair is an annual event aimed at promoting a culture of reading and providing a platform for publishers and authors.