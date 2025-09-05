Uber Pilots Digital Earning Option For Drivers In India Through AI

Representation Image |

Uber has introduced a new pilot program in India that allows its driver partners to earn money by completing digital tasks directly within the Uber app. Piloted across 12 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, as well as smaller markets like Pune, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Vizag, the initiative aims to expand drivers’ earning options beyond ridesharing.

Drivers can now earn extra by completing micro tasks on the Uber app, like tagging objects in photos, for the company’s data-labelling platform, Uber AI Solutions, in addition to tasks like classifying short text, counting objects, and digitizing receipts, all key components of building artificial intelligence models.

Until now, such work was usually outsourced to independent contractors outside the Uber ecosystem. By bringing it into the driver app, Uber is offering drivers an additional stream of income, especially during downtimes when ride demand is low.

“This pilot is about giving drivers more choice, flexibility, and ways to earn,” said Megha Yethadka, Global Head, Uber AI Solutions. “Drivers can face downtime at certain times of the day, and digital tasks offer a way to make that time productive. Early engagement has been strong, with many thousands of tasks already completed.”

Uber AI Solutions works with global companies to deliver services like data labelling, localisation, and product testing which are the building blocks of high-performing AI systems. If successful, the India pilot may become a template for similar initiatives worldwide, giving Uber’s vast network of drivers and delivery partners a role in the fast-growing AI economy.