Bihar Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped In Patna After Being Abducted At Gunpoint From Railway Station - VIDEO

Patna: A disturbing incident has come to light from Bihar's Patna. A 22-year-old woman waiting at a railway station was reportedly abducted at gunpoint and gang-raped by two men at around 11:30 PM on Tuesday, 2 September.

The two men arrived on a motorcycle, approached the woman at the railway station, brandished a pistol, and forcibly took her to a secluded place on a bike, where they allegedly raped her, according to police.

The accused have been nabbed after the survivor alerted a police patrol team in the area shortly after the incident. The police recorded the survivor's statement, and an FIR was registered.

Police formed an investigation team and used a combination of technical surveillance and human intelligence to trace the location of the crime.

The accused have been identified as Sonu Kumar Yadav alias Sonu Sanata and Niranjan, both local residents. When the team reached the location, the accused tried to flee but they were caught on the spot. However, the weapon could not be seized as they threw the pistol into a nearby ditch.

Accused Has History Of Criminal Offenses

According to police, Sonu has a history of criminal offenses. There are cases of extortion, armed assault, and criminal conspiracy already filed against him across Fatuha, Barh, Khusrupur, and Jakkanpur police stations. Before this case, a total of eight cases have been filed against him.

Extortion In The Guise Of Land Brokerage

Probe revealed, the accused men had recently ventured into land brokerage business and extorted money under the pretext of land transactions.