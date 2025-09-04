 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of 'Begging Before US & China' In Assembly
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of 'Begging Before US & China' In Assembly

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: Amid high level drama inside the Assembly between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) over discussion on alleged atrocities on Bengali speaking migrant workers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had claimed that BJP led central government is ‘begging before the United States, and at times before China’.

“The BJP has sold India’s prestige before foreign powers. They are unable to run the country or give us security but still they give us lectures. The central government at times begs before the US and at times before China,” said Mamata.

Due to the chaos and ‘Chor, Chor’ slogans from both the BJP and the TMC legislators the Chief Minister’s speech was halted temporarily.

“Why is the BJP not allowing me to speak in this House? The BJP wants to muffle my voice as they are aware that Bengali migrant workers are being heckled in BJP ruled states. Nothing can stop my voice when it comes to respecting the Bengali language. BJP ancestors didn’t fight for the country’s Independence but they had betrayed the country,” added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata also stated that just like other languages Bengali language should also be ‘respected’.

“The national anthem, the national song, ‘Jai Hind’ slogan all were gifted from Bengal. Bengal has produced several saints and most of the freedom fighters are from Bengal and Punjab. In Andaman Cellular jail names of Bengalis are written. BJP wants to make Bengal dependent. No one can win by insulting Bengalis and Bengal,” mentioned Mamata.

Meanwhile, six BJP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari got suspended from the ongoing session of the Assembly.

“By initially suspending the LoP, Mamata thought that she would safeguard Rohingyas and infiltrators by discussing the alleged attack on Bengali language. But the MLAs who were inside the House have shown their might and through Marshals Mamata ignited chaos inside the House and in the process two BJP MLAs got injured and are hospitalized,” added Adhikari.

