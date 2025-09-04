West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Mulls Legal Route To Appoint 'Tainted' 2016 SSC Teachers To Group C, D Posts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | X @NyraKraal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government was exploring legal options to appoint "tainted" teachers of the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D posts.

Speaking at a programme to observe Teachers' Day here, she also said the state government has initiated the recruitment process of "untainted" candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Statement

"I am consulting legal experts on options of appointing 'tainted' teachers to Group C and D posts. For those who have been teaching for years now, but have been marked 'ineligible', I am trying to seek a legal solution... Maybe, they could be recruited in Group C and D posts," Banerjee said.

"We look at things not through a political prism, but from a human perspective," she said during the event at 'Dhana Dhanya' auditorium.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) had released a list of 1,806 "tainted" candidates last week.

In April, the Supreme Court ordered the sacking of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff at state-run and state-aided schools, describing the recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted".

The apex court, later, modified its order, allowing "untainted" teachers to carry on at their workplaces and draw salaries till December 31.

"... We still have many vacancies. We cannot do many things that we wish we could, but for that, I won't blame the court. Owing to the actions of a few people, so many had to suffer, lose jobs." Banerjee said.

"The process for recruitment of 'untainted' candidates has already started. We have given priority to teachers with 10-12 years of experience. Whatever we can do to help, we are doing," the CM said.

