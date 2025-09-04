UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Cards 2025 Released; Exams On September 14

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Cards 2025 | Official Website

UPSC NDA, CDS 2 Admit Cards 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday issued the admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA 2) and Combined Defence Services (CDS 2) exams 2025. Candidates who have applied for these exams can download their e-admit cards from the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in, using their login credentials. The commission has asked aspirants to check their personal details and photograph carefully to avoid any discrepancy on the day of the exam.

Guidelines for Candidates

As per the official notice, candidates whose photographs on the e-admit card are not clear or lack important details, including the name or date on the photograph, are required to bring a valid photo identity card along with three passport-size photographs (with name and date of the photograph). These photographs will be needed for all the exam sessions. The UPSC has stressed that candidates follow these guidelines to ensure hassle-free entry into the examination hall.

Exam Schedule

The CDS 2 exam will be held on September 14, 2025, in three sessions: English from 9 am to 11 am, General Knowledge from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and Elementary Mathematics from 4 pm to 6 pm. On the same day, the NDA/NA 2 exam will be held in two sessions, with the first from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Reporting and Precautions

Candidates are requested to report to their respective exam centres at least 30 minutes prior to the start of their examination. UPSC has stressed the need to follow reporting times, check documents, and follow instructions to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Candidates are required to bring their UPSC admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the exam. Candidates who do not bring their UPSC hall ticket will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.