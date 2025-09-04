Gujarat Shocker: International School Student Beaten At Hostel; Parents Filed Complaint After Video Goes Viral

Viral video exposes Junagadh hostel student assault; parents demand action. | Image: X

Gujarat's Junagadh authorities are investigating a serious incident at Alpha International School, where a viral video exposed that a student was beaten up by a group of five to six hostelmates. The video, which emerged one and a half months later, led to the parents of the victim taking immediate action and filing a police complaint.

As per local media reports, the incident took place on 26th July 2025, when students of classes 11 and 12 allegedly engaged in a fight over a sports-related issue. The quarrel took a turn for the worse in the hostel, with one student getting physically assaulted by a group of his classmates. The shocking video, where the victim was being assaulted, brought the issue to light recently, and the family had no idea until they came across the video on the internet.

Parents have alleged negligence on the part of both the hostel and school authorities, claiming that the incident was neither reported at the time nor adequately addressed. The family went to the hostel to protest and demanded stern action against the culprits.

School and Hostel Response

As per the News 18 Gujarati report, Alpha International School made it clear that the incident occurred in the hostel, which is leased privately, and not on school grounds. The school administration stated that the responsibility lies entirely with the hostel operators. In the aftermath, the hostel management confirmed the expulsion of the involved students and that all parents had been informed of the incident.

Police and Education Department Action

A complaint has been filed by the police, and they have started recording the statements of the involved students. Since the victims are minors, the case is being processed under the Juvenile Justice Act. The District Education Officer has also started an investigation and has assured that if negligence on the part of the school is found, strong legal action would be taken to ensure the safety of the students, according to the report.

This incident has sparked outrage across Junagadh, raising concerns about hostel safety and monitoring in private schools.