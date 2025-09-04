All Forest Divisions To Run 'Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam' Drive To Honour Teachers In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: Under the mega plantation campaign–2025, the Yogi government has set a new benchmark by planting over 36.21 crore saplings in a single day. The development also fostered the establishment of special forests in the state. The initiative began from Eklavya Van—and is now extending to a dedicated program, ‘Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam.’

On Teacher’s Day, September 5, every forest division will join to pay tribute to the teachers, with retired and serving Forest Department officers leading the plantation drive at Kukrail in Lucknow.

Led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh set a new record under the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ 2.0. During the drive, a total of 37,214,0925 saplings were planted in a single day on July 9, surpassing the target of 37 crore by 21,40,925 additional saplings. CM Yogi launched the drive from Ayodhya, and on the same day, he also participated in the plantation drives in Azamgarh and Gorakhpur.

Divisional Forest Officer of Lucknow, Sitanshu Pandey, said. “Continuing the momentum to replenish the green cover in the state and the campaign to establish special forests, a plantation drive will be organised at Kukrail in Lucknow on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The drive will see the participation from retired as well as serving officers of the Indian Forest Services who will plant saplings at Smriti Vatika. Saplings will also be presented to officers as mementos. Meanwhile, Divisional Forest Officer of Varanasi, Swati Srivastava, said that saplings will be planted at IIT (BHU) as part of the ‘Ek Ped Guru Ke Naam.’