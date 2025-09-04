'Deeply Disturbing': Shashi Tharoor Shares CCTV Footage Of Police Assault On Youth Congress Leader In Kerala's Thrissur

Left: CCTV screengrab Right: Shashi Tharror | X/@ShashiTharoor

Thrissur: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday shared a disturbing video that was going viral on social media. The footage shows Youth Congress leader VS Sujith being brutally beaten by at least five police officers inside a police station in Thrissur district.

The incident took place on 6 April 2023 inside Kunnamkulam police station. The CCTV footage surfaced after a two-year legal battle invoking the Right to Information Act.The assault was reportedly led by former Sub-Inspector Nuhman.

Tharror took to micro-blogging platform X and said, "The custodial violence against Youth Congress leader Sujith by Kunnamkulam Police is deeply disturbing. Assaulting a citizen for questioning police threats is not just unlawful — it is inhuman," the post read.

"Such officers, who violate the very principles of justice and dignity, have no place in the police force. They have forfeited the moral right to continue in service," he added.

Urging the Chief Minister and the Home department to take action, he said, "The CM and Home Department must act. Silence cannot be the shield for such brutality."

The video shows a bare-chested Sujith, wearing a lungi, being escorted out of a police jeep. As soon as they reach the police station, the officers begin slapping Sujith. They then take him inside a cabin and continue to beat him. The video further shows one officer removing some accessories from Sujith’s wrist and finger.

Shashi Tharror's post.

Sujith is the Chowannur block president of Youth Congress.

The assault resulted in serious injuries to Sujith, including hearing damage in one ear.

Why Was Sujith Taken To The Police Station?

Reportedly, Sujith had intervened when cops threatened his friends standing by the roadside, prompting the officers to take him to the station in a jeep, where the incident took place.