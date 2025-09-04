Bihar: Student Shot By Bike-Borne Assailant Outside Coaching Centre After Dispute Over 'Video' In Maner - CCTV Footage Surfaces

Student Shot By Bike-Borne Assailant Outside Coaching Centre | X

Patna, September 4: In a shocking incident, a student was shot in broad daylight near a police station in Bihar's Patna. The CCTV footage of the shocking incident surfaced on social media and the video is being widely shared. The video shows that a bike-borne assailant opened fire on the student in front of Maner Police Station. The incident has raised serious questions over the law and order situation in the state, especially with assembly elections approaching.

There are reports that the incident that the incident occurred in Maner area of Patna district on Wednesday (September 03) in broad daylight. The student has been identified as Rahul Kumar who is a resident of Ramapur Tofir in Hulasi Tola. There are also reports that the victim sustained a gunshot injury to his chest in the attack, he is reported to be in critical condition.

There are reports that Rahul ran to the police station after being shot in the chest, after which Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar immediately rushed the injured youth to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

Attacker Escapes, Incident Captured on CCTV

The video shows that an argument erupts between the bike-borne armed youth and the student. The assailant points the gun on the chest of the student and in a fit of rage shoots him in the chest. The youth then flees the spot on his bike. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is going viral on social media.

The police officials have confirmed that the shooter has been identified from the CCTV footage and raids are underway to arrest him. Search operation has been initiated to nab the accused. The police have registered an FIR in connection with the matter and an investigation has been initiated into the matter to investigate the reason behind the attack.

Police Investigation and Initial Findings

The initial investigation into the matter has revealed that the victim and the attacker were seen speaking to each other shortly before the incident. Prima facie, the shooting appears to be linked to a personal dispute, possibly over a video, the police said.

The police also said that a used cartridge has been recovered from the spot and has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

Police Statement

Patna City SP Bhanu Pratap Singh told ANI, “A person named Rahul has been shot near his coaching institute. The identity of the shooter has been established. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal matter between Rahul and the person who fired at him, related to a video. There had been an argument between them before the incident… The FSL team has been called to the spot. Rahul is undergoing treatment at the hospital…”