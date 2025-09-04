Teacher's Day 2025: Know Why It Is Celebrated On The Birth Anniversary Of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan |

Teacher's Day is a special day that is dedicated to teachers who play a vital role in students' lives. India celebrates Teacher's Day every year on September 5. This date marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished philosopher, scholar, and the second President of India. This significant Day pays tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose vision of education played a crucial role in individual and societal development.

About Teacher's Day

Teacher's Day is a meaningful occasion to express gratitude to teachers for their dedication and to acknowledge their vital influence in determining students' lives and futures. Teachers not only teach subjects, but they also act as mentors, instill values, and inspire students. The theme of Teacher's Day 2025 is "Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners".

Who was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an Indian philosopher and statesman who served as the second president of India from 1962 to 1967. As an academic, philosopher, and statesman. Radhakrishnan was one of the most recognised and influential Indian thinkers in academic circles in the 20th century. He was born on September 5, 1888, in a small village in Tamil Nadu, India. His early education and subsequent academic achievements laid the foundation for a distinguished career in philosophy and education. Dr Krishnan was also fond of books and knowledge.

Interesting facts about Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a renowned philosopher who believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country. When he became President of India, his students requested him to celebrate his birthday, but he dedicated the day to all teachers who play a very crucial role in society and shape the minds of young children. Radhakrishnan also led the Indian delegation to UNESCO and later served as the chairman of UNESCO's executive board. Before becoming India's second president, he served as the Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962.