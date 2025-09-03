 Vamana Jayanti 2025: Know Date, Rituals, Significance & Auspicious Time
Vamana Jayanti, also known as Vamana Dwadashi, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu's fifth avatar, Lord Vamana. This festival is observed on the Dwadashi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha.

Vamana Jayanti 2025 | Photo Credit: Drik Panchang

Vamana Jayanti, also known as Vamana Dwadashi, is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishnu's fifth avatar, Lord Vamana. This festival is observed on the Dwadashi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Here's everything to know about this Vamana Jayanti.

About Vamana Jayanti

Vamana Jayanti is considered an auspicious day, especially for the devotees of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vamana on this day frees devotees from past sins and sufferings. According to the Drik Panchang, it will be observed on Thursday.

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 04:21 AM on September 04, 2025

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 04:08 AM on September 05, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Begins - 11:44 PM on September 04, 2025

Shravana Nakshatra Ends - 11:38 PM on September 05, 2025

Legend of Lord Vamana

The term "Vamana" means "dwarf" in Sanskrit. According to legend, Lord Vishnu took this form to defeat the demon King Mahabali. To humble the arrogant King Mahabali, Vamana took on the appearance of a small Brahmin boy and approached the demon king.He requested three paces of land from Bali. Initially, King Bali mocked him, but with his first two steps, Vamana covered the entire universe. With his third step, he pushed Bali down to the netherworld. This act restored heaven, and Bali was granted the boon to rule over the netherworld.

Puja Vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, and Geeta. After performing the puja, the Vamana Jayanti Vrat Katha is also narrated.

