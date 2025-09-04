 NIRF Ranking 2025: Check Top Skill Universities, Leading SDG Institutes & Best Agriculture Universities In India
The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings on September 4, evaluating institutions across 17 categories. Symbiosis Skills and Professional University leads Skill Universities, while IIT Madras tops the SDG Institutes list.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
NIRF Ranking 2025 | Image: Canva

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 on September 4, releasing India's most authentic higher education rankings in 17 disciplines. The yearly assessment measures institutions against teaching, research, graduation rates, outreach, and perception.

In the just-released Skill Universities ranking list, Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune, stands at Rank 1, followed by Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore (Rank 2) and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal (Rank 3).

For the SDG category, IIT Madras is the leader, with Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, and Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, occupying Ranks 2 and 3.

Agriculture and Allied Sectors ranking ranks IARI, New Delhi at number one, followed by ICAR – National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal (Rank 2), Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana (Rank 3), Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi (Rank 4), and Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar (Rank 5).

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top skill universities of 2025

Rank 1: Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune

Rank 2: Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore

Rank 3: Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top SDG institutes

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

NIRF Ranking 2025: Agriculture and allied sector

Rank 1: Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

Rank 2: ICAR – National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

Rank 3: Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Rank 4: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Rank 5: Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar

Marking its decennial edition, NIRF has grown to capture India's shifting higher education priorities, such as increased emphasis on Sustainable Development Goals and industry-oriented skills, providing students, faculty, and policymakers with a transparent image of excellence in higher education.

