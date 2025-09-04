NIRF 2025 Engineering Ranking Out: IIT Madras Leads, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay In Top Three

NIRF 2025 Engineering Ranking: The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 on September 4, unveiling India’s top higher education institutes across 17 categories. In the Engineering stream, IIT Madras emerged as the top institution, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

The top 10 engineering institutes for 2025 are:

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Hyderabad

Rank 8: IIT Guwahati

Rank 9: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: IIT (BHU) Varanasi

The rankings, aligned with NEP 2020 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), cover streams such as Overall, Universities, Colleges, Management, Medical, Law, and more.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has once again asserted its leadership by topping the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 in both the Overall and Engineering categories. The Chennai-based institute maintains its long-standing No. 1 position, reaffirming its academic and research excellence.

In the previous year’s rankings, the Engineering category was dominated entirely by IITs, with the top eight spots going to IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Hyderabad.