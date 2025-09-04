NIRF 2025 Ranking: Check Which Colleges And Universities Lead Across Streams

NIRF 2025 Ranking |

NIRF Rankings 2025: The Ministry of Education will release the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 today, September 4 at 11 am in a live function at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, when Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will declare the rankings.

The announcement ceremony for NIRF 2025 rankings is now underway, with the event being streamed live on the Ministry of Education’s official YouTube channel and X handle.

India's best universities, colleges, and institutes will be featured in this year's list with new parameters based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

New criteria including the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), promoting regional languages in education, and multiple entry-exit flexibility have been incorporated to render the assessment more comprehensive and future-oriented.

The NIRF Rankings 2025 are released across multiple categories, including Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open University, Skill University, and State Public University.

NIRF Ranking 2025

Rank 1: To be announced shortly

Rank 2: To be announced shortly

Rank 3: To be announced shortly