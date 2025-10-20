 Kerala Govt's Decision To Join PM SHRI Scheme Sparks Congress Allegations Of 'Secret Alliance' Between CPI(M)-BJP
Kerala’s decision to join the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme has sparked political controversy. Congress alleged it exposes a “secret alliance” between CPI(M) and BJP, while CPI(M) leaders defended the move as administrative, aimed at securing central funds. The BJP welcomed the decision, CPI voiced reservations, and over 14,500 schools will be upgraded under PM SHRI.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Kerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph | ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Congress Chief Sunny Joseph on Monday claimed that the state government's decision to join the Centre's PM SHRI scheme was proof of a "secret alliance" between the ruling CPI (M) and the BJP.

The Marxist party's long-standing covert relationship has now come out in the open now, he alleged.

"It was part of this secret understanding that the general education minister has announced the state's decison to join the PM SHRI without even discussing in the Cabinet," Joseph alleged.

Expressing support for the CPI leaders who openly voiced their reservation about the Education Department's decision, the KPCC president sought to know whether they would stand by their stance.

"People of the state and the opposition would like to know about it. If the CPI stands by it, we will extend support," he said.

According to Joseph, the CPI had made similar statements in the past but later backtracked.

Accusing the CPI (M) of "dominating" the LDF, he called on other parties in the front to state their position on the PM SHRI matter.

The Congress leader further alleged that the CPI(M) has received political favours and other benefits from the BJP, and asked CM Pinarayi Vijayan to clarify whether the matter would be discussed in the Cabinet.

That's why the BJP leadership remained silent when reports came out recently regarding the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to CM's son, he alleged.

Earlier in the day, LDF Convenor T P Ramakrishnan said the ruling front's general stance is to ensure that the state received the maximum possible funds from the Centre.

The government departments can take individual decisions in this regard without deviating from the party's policy, he said.

The senior leader's remarks came a day after General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the state would join the PM SHRI scheme to get the due central funds.

Speaking to reporters here, Ramakrishnan said the Minister's move aligns with the general policy of the LDF, which is helpful in ensuring maximum deserved funds from the union government.

He also accused the Centre of denying Kerala its rightful funds and eligible tax share to the state and also attempting to destroy Ketala financially.

Even amidst these difficulties, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers have adopted a stand to approach the Centre again to get deserved allocations to Kerala.

"When the matter came up earlier, the LDF has adopted a stand that steps should be taken to get maximum funds from the union government. The Education Department's present decision is also part of that. These all are administrative matters," he said.

The LDF convenor, however, asserted that they cannot accept the Centre's approach with regard to PM SHRI and would continue to oppose it.

Citing practical issues being faced by the state while staying away from such central schemes, he said all departments can adopt independent stand by sticking to the general policy of the LDF.

If there is any other issue pertaining to the matter, that should be discussed in detail, he added.

Asked why state government is not approaching the Supreme Court like Tamil Nadu over the matter, Ramakrishnan said the neighbouring state has adequate revenue but Kerala does not have.

He also didn't give a clear reply to a query about the differences of opinion raised by CPI, a key partner in the LDF, on the state joining PM SHRI scheme.

Education Minister Sivankutty on Sunday announced that the state would join the PM SHRI scheme to get the due central funds, but asserted that it would not backtrack from the existing educational policy in the state.

He had said every citizen of the country deserves Central funds and so there is no need for Kerala to stay away from it.

While CPI, an important constituent of ruling LDF, expressed reservations about this policy shift, its representative in ministry, Revenue Minister K Rajan, said the matter was not discussed in the cabinet.

The BJP both welcomed the minister's announcement and slammed the CPI(M)-led government's "two years of unnecessary opposition and stubbornness" before joining the scheme.

Saffron party's state chief Rajiv Chandrasekhar had termed the state government's change of heart as "CPI(M)'s admission that Union government's stand and National Education Policy were correct".

More than 14,500 existing central, state, local body run schools will be strengthened and upgraded as PM SHRI, official sources have said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

