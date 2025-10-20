 ISRO Announces 151 Vacancies Across Multiple Posts; Check Eligibility And Salary Details
ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened applications for 151 posts at its SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota centre. Eligible candidates can apply online by November 14, 2025, for roles including Scientist/Engineer, Technician, Assistant, and more, with salaries up to ₹1.77 lakh per month.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
ISRO Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

ISRO Recruitment 2025: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a large recruitment process through its Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, seeking applications for 151 posts in different technical and non-technical positions. Online registration is available at apps.shar.gov.in, and the deadline for the same will be November 14, 2025.

Vacancies Across Multiple Roles

The recruitment campaign features positions for Scientist/Engineer 'SC', Technical Assistant, Scientific Assistant, Technician 'B', Draughtsman 'B', Fireman 'A', Cook, Driver, and Nurse 'B', among others.

Here's the post-by-post breakdown:

Scientist/Engineer 'SC' – 23

Technical Assistant – 28

Scientific Assistant – 3

Technician 'B' – 70

Fireman 'A' – 6

Cook – 3

Light Vehicle Driver 'A' – 3

Radiographer 'A' – 1

Draughtsman 'B' – 2

Nurse 'B' – 1

Library Assistant 'A' – 1 post

Eligibility and Educational Qualification

Recruitment is across a broad educational spectrum, from 10th pass to BE/B.Tech, Diploma holders. Qualifications include:

-BE/B.Tech or BSc in relevant fields

-Diploma in Engineering or Nursing

-ITI with SSLC/SSC

-10th pass or equivalent

-Graduation in Arts or Science streams

The candidates need to refer to the official notification for comprehensive, post-wise educational qualifications.

Age Limit and Salary Structure

Candidates should not be below the age of 18 years, with an age ceiling of 35 years as of November 14, 2025. Age relaxations as per government norms.

The shortlisted candidates will get a salary of ₹19,900 to ₹1,77,500 per month, depending on the post and level, along with other ISRO allowances.

Selection Procedure

The recruitment procedure shall include:

-Written Examination

-Skill Test (if required)

-Document Verification

-Medical Examination

Only shortlisted candidates at every stage shall go to the next round.

Application Guidelines

Applicants should upload clear digital versions of their photograph and signature in the form of allowed formats. Supporting documents such as educational certificates, caste certificates, and NOCs need to be uploaded in PDF format up to a maximum size of 500 kB.

In case of technical problems, candidates can contact recruit@shar.gov.in, referring the advertisement number, post code, and post name.

ISRO Recruitment 2025 Direct Link

