 IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 Released; Check Exam Details, Selection Process And Instructions
IOCL JE Admit Card 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the JE Admit Card 2025 on its official website at iocl.com. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the October 31 exam, which includes stages like CBT, GD, PI, and document verification.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

IOCL JE Admit Card 2025: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued the IOCL Junior Engineer (JE) Admit Card 2025 on its official website at iocl.com. Aspirants sitting for the Engineer/Officer recruitment test in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation fields are now able to download their admit cards. The exam will take place on October 31, 2025, and the admit card download link will be active until the date of the exam.

Exam Details and Selection Process

The IOCL recruitment is a multi-stage process that consists of Computer-Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interview (PI), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Only those candidates who pass each stage will go to the next round.

Important Instructions to Candidates

Candidates should bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid proof of photograph ID to the examination centre. The admit card contains significant information including:

-Candidate's name and photograph

-Signature and date of birth

-Date, time, and examination centre

-Exam-day instructions and reporting time

Candidates should report at least one hour prior to the start of the exam. Discrepancy in the details on the admit card must be notified promptly to the IOCL helpdesk by phone or email.

How to Download IOCL JE Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Go to the official website-- iocl.com

Step 2: Click on the career section

Step 3: Click on the link IOCL JE Admit Card 2025

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and password

Step 5: Click on the submit button, and the IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 and save it for future reference

IOCL JE Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

