SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Window To Open On October 22; Check Details

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: In a big relief for aspirants, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified that the candidates appearing for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam 2025 will be permitted to choose their own exam city, date, and shift from October 22. The facility of self-slot selection will be available until October 28, 2025, on the SSC official website.

As per the Commission, this move is designed to simplify the examination process for the candidates and make it more convenient. The Tier 1 test will start on November 12, 2025.

To access the facility, the candidates need to log on to the SSC candidate portal with their login credentials. Depending on the three cities chosen at the time of registration, the candidates will be shown the availability of slots and can select a preferred date and shift. However, candidates who are availing regional language papers might have limited options because of logistical limitations.

If all slots in the selected cities are not available, SSC will provide a list of backup cities. The candidate can then choose one, and the Commission will allocate a vacant slot on a best-effort basis.

SSC has advised candidates to choose carefully, since no modifications will be accepted once choices have been made. Applicants who do not use the option within the provided time frame will be considered as not appearing for the test.