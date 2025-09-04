 Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Teachers To Instill 'Swadeshi' Values & Environmental Awareness In Students
"The school children need to know what 'Swadeshi' means and how buying goods manufactured in other countries impacts local businesses," she said on the eve of Teachers' Day, celebrated on September 5.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta | X @CMODelhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called upon teachers to shape school children as future leaders by associating them with the concept of 'Swadeshi', nature conservation and the cultural roots of the country.

Addressing a teachers' felicitation programme organised by the NDMC, she also emphasised the need for collective action to address Delhi's problems and rejuvenate the Yamuna.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Statement

"The school children need to know what 'Swadeshi' means and how buying goods manufactured in other countries impacts local businesses," she said on the eve of Teachers' Day, celebrated on September 5.

Teachers can also help students connect with nature and understand the importance of water conservation, preventing tree felling, and the significance of rivers and mountains, she said.

Gupta said the people of Delhi must make collective efforts to improve the city and rejuvenate the Yamuna, as everyone shares responsibility for its current state.

"If Yamuna appeared before me, I would say sorry to her because all of us are responsible for her polluted condition and the dirty water flowing through her. We will have to come together to correct this," she said.

She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi works tirelessly for the development of the country, but everyone must come together to realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Schools, she said, serve as factories to shape great personalities and future leaders. If teachers educate children about the heritage and culture of the country, they would be fulfilling their patriotic duty.

Delhi government minister Parvesh Verma, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal were among the participants at the programme.

