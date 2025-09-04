 SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Dates Announced, City Slips Released; Check What’s New This Year
SSC CGL 2025 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier-1 2025 exam from September 12 to 26. Candidates can download their exam city details from September 3 and admit cards a few days before the test.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
SSC CGL 2025 Exam | Official Notification

SSC CGL 2025 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the dates for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-1, and it is going to be held from September 12 to September 26, 2025. The Commission has also made the link live for candidates to view exam city details on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Admit cards will be released 2–3 days prior to the exam date.

Massive Turnout for 14,582 Posts

The CGL examination this year has seen a huge turnout, with 27–28 lakh candidates vying for 14,582 Group B and C posts. The recruitment process includes major positions such as Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub-Inspector (CBI) and other posts.

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Pattern

The SSC CGL Tier-1 exam comprises four main components: General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. One needs to prepare well in every component to reach the next round of the recruitment process since the Tier-1 test is a qualifying test and will be conducted at examination centres all over the country.

Major Reforms for Fairer, Smoother Exams

In the past, aspirants faced issues like technical issues, delay in Aadhaar verification, and remote test centers. To rectify these, SSC has revamped the examination pattern.

Single-Shift Model: For the first time, the Tier-1 exam will be conducted under one shift so that all aspirants are subjected to the same question paper, eliminating variations in difficulty levels, according to the NBT report.

Distant Centres: SSC will now provide exam centres 100 km or less from a candidate's registered address, enhancing convenience. Around 80% of aspirants currently get nearby centres, and the Commission is working to increase this to 90% or more in future cycles.

