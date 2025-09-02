 SSC CGL 2025 To See Major Reforms: Single-Shift Exam, Nearby Centres, And Stricter Supervision
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced major reforms for the CGL 2025 exam, scheduled for September. For the first time, the exam will be held in a single shift to ensure fairness. Candidates will also get centres within 100 km, with stricter supervision on paper preparation and management.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
SSC CGL 2025 Exam | Image: Canva

SSC CGL 2025 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be implementing major reforms in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 with a view to addressing long-pending problems of the aspirants. The exam, which is scheduled for September 2025, will now be held in one shift in order to provide uniformity and fairness to all the test-takers.

Why the Change?

Earlier in recruitment rounds, aspirants used to complain about technical issues, system failures, Aadhaar verification delays, and far-off exam centers. To address these issues, SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan, in an interview with Navbharat Times (NBT), assured that the commission has revamped its test pattern for smooth and transparent conduct.

Key Reforms To Be Introduced

Single-Shift Exam: Rather than multiple shifts with different question papers, the exam will be conducted once for all applicants, minimising discrepancies and removing normalisation issues, according to the NBT report.

Nearby Centres: To make travel burdens lighter, exam centres will be assigned within 100 km of the candidates' registered addresses. Currently, 80% of aspirants receive nearby centres; SSC now aims to increase this percentage to more than 90%.

Fair Scoring System: There will still be a shift-wise normalisation process in other SSC exams to equalise score fluctuations due to varying paper difficulty levels.

Vendor Restructuring: SSC has distributed crucial responsibilities among four specialist vendors for centres, security, online applications, and question paper development. Notably, the commission itself will directly oversee question paper preparation to ensure quality and integrity, according to the NBT report.

