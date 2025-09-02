 SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Result 2024 Declared; 22,244 Candidates To Face Medical Exam
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised Paper 2 result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Exam 2024. A total of 22,244 candidates, including 20,283 males, 1,885 females, and 76 withheld, have been shortlisted. These candidates will now appear for the Medical Examination, the next crucial stage of recruitment.

Tuesday, September 02, 2025
article-image
SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Result 2024 | Official Website

SSC SI Paper 2 Revised Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the revised result of Paper 2 of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination, 2024. As many as 22,244 aspirants have now qualified for the next stage, the important Medical Examination.

The shortlisted pool of candidates contains 20,283 male candidates, 1,885 female candidates, and 76 withheld status candidates, as per the official notice. The commission made it clear that the other terms and conditions of the earlier announced result will not be affected.

The March 8, 2025, Paper 2 examination was conducted, and a separate session for 59 candidates was also conducted on April 30, 2025. The results were initially released on August 8, 2025. The same has been re-evaluated and revised and published on the official website now.

Minimum Qualifying Marks Applied

The SSC notice highlighted that only those candidates who scored the minimum qualifying marks in Paper 2 were shortlisted. The standards ensured that only those who met the performance and academic requirements would move on to the subsequent stage.

What's Next?

The roll numbers of the candidates who find their names on the updated list are now required to prepare for the Medical Examination. This is an essential step since the roles of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs demand good standards of physical fitness and stamina. The medical examination will identify if the selected candidates are physically and medically fit enough to perform the physically demanding tasks of the job.

With more than 22,000 candidates advancing to the medical round, the race is still stiff. The SSC has advised candidates to visit its official website from time to time for updates on dates, centers, and detailed guidelines for the Medical Examination.

