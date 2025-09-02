 SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Exam Details Here
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Check Exam Details Here

The SSC CHSL 2025 admit card is expected to be released within the first week of September. Once the hall ticket is out, candidates can access it from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) intends to issue the SSC CHSL 2025 admit card soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The hall ticket is expected to be released within the first week of September.

Applicants who have finished submitting their online applications for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL, 10+2) test can view and download their admit cards using their registration information.

SSC CHSL 2025: Vacancy details

The SSC CHSL exam is conducted every year to recruit applicants for different Ministries, Departments, and Organisations within the Government of India. The SSC CHSL 2025 exam aims to hire candidates for 3131 posts for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC CHSL 2025: How to download the admit card?

Aspirants can use the following procedures to download their admit cards whenever they become accessible:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card” section.

Step 3: After this, select the respective SSC region from the list.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registration ID/roll number & date of birth/password, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the SSC CHSL 2025 hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SSC CHSL 2025: Exam details

The SSC CHSL 2025 test will be divided into two tiers. The online Tier 1 exam is scheduled for September 8-18, 2025, with the Tier 2 exam conducted between February/March 2026.

The four components of Tier 1's computer-based test (CBT) are general intelligence, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English language. The Tier 1 exam lasts 60 minutes and has 100 questions with a total score of 200.

Depending on the position being applied for, Tier 2 comprises a skill test or typing test after multiple-choice questions.

