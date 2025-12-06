XAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To December 11; Apply At xatonline.in

XAT 2026 Registration: The deadline for XAT 2026 registration has been extended till December 11 by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur. The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) registration forms are available to qualified candidates via the official website at xatonline.in. Candidates must provide their name, email address, and mobile number when registering for the XAT 2026. Registration for XAT 2026 began on July 10, 2025. The deadline for XAT 2026 applications was December 5, however it has since been extended by one week.

XAT 2026 Registration: Important dates

1. Start of registration process: July 10, 2025

2. Last date to apply: December 11, 2025

3. Admit card download date: December 20, 2025 (Tentative)

4. XAT Exam date: January 04, 2026, 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

5. Correction window: October 14, 2025 (09:00 am) to October 16, 2025 (09:00 am)

XAT 2026 Registration: Application fees

Basic XAT 2026 registration fee: ₹2200

For each XLRI programme selected: ₹200 extra

Accepted Payment Modes:

Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / MasterCard / Maestro)

Credit Cards

Internet Banking

IMPS

Cash Cards

Mobile Wallets

XAT 2026 Registration: How to register?

In order to apply for this exam, candidates must take the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to xatonline.in, the official XAT website.

Step 2: Enter your name, email address, mobile number, password, state, city, and captcha on the webpage.

Step 3: After that, carefully go over every detail before submitting.

Step 4: After completing the form and uploading the required files, submit it.

Step 5: Download the form and print it out for your records.

Direct link to apply

XAT 2026 Registration: About XAT

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), one of India's most reputable national entrance exams for MBA/PGDM programs, has been administered by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of XAMI members for more than 75 years.

Beyond academic distinction, XAT finds prospective business leaders with its novel approach to assessing critical thinking and decision-making. It is one of the most accessible and thorough MBA/PGDM admission tests, accepted by more than 250 prestigious business schools and administered in more than 100 test cities throughout India.