 NHPC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 248 Non-Executive Posts Starts; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
The registration procedure for a variety of non-executive positions has been started today, September 2, 2025 by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) on the official website of NHPC at nhpcindia.com.

NHPC Recruitment 2025 | nhpcindia.com

NHPC Recruitment 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) will start the registration procedure for a variety of non-executive positions, including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, and Senior Accountant, today, September 2, 2025. When the recruitment campaign starts, qualified applicants will be allowed to apply online on the official website of NHPC at nhpcindia.com. The application window will end on October 1 at 5 p.m.

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill 248 posts. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Rajbhasha Officer: 11

2. Junior Engineer (Civil): 109

3. Junior Engineer (Electrical): 46

4. Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 49

5. Junior Engineer (E & C): 17

6. Supervisor (IT): 1

7. Sr. Accountant: 10

8. Hindi Translator: 5

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants can look to the complete notification for information on post-specific eligibility, educational requirements, and age limits.

Direct link to apply

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Applicants should upload scanned copies of the following documents:

1. Matriculation/ secondary school certificate as proof of date of birth.

2. Complete set of mark sheets/ certificates in support of qualification.

3. Caste certificate in the format prescribed by the Government of India. In case of OBC candidates, the community certificate should have been issued within 6 months before the date of registration.

4. Disability certificate issued by the competent authority (if applicable)

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include a computer-based online test (CBT) and a written test (if applicable). Aspirants will be tentatively shortlisted based on the results of the online test and document verification. After verification of documents, the chosen applicants will receive a tentative appointment offer.

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualifying marks

The minimum qualifying scores are:

1. General/OBC/ Gen-EWS: 40 per cent

2. SC/ST/PwBD: 35 per cent

NHPC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for this recruitment is ₹600 + applicable taxes, or ₹708 for General/EWS/OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Female applicants are excluded from paying the fee.

