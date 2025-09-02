WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Registration Process Starts On September 8; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 | Canva

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will commence the registration procedure for WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025 on September 8, 2025. Applicants who wish to submit their applications for the Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses can do so directly through WBJEEB's official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Important dates

The key events for this examination are as follows:

1. Information bulletin: August 28, 2025

2. Start of application process: September 8, 2025

3. Last date to apply: September 16, 2025

4. Correction window: September 18 to September 19, 2025

5. Admit card date: October 10 to October 18, 2025

6. Exam date: October 18, 2025

Click here to check the complete schedule

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Exam details

The test will consist of two papers: Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will run from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and Paper II from 2 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Application fees

Examination fees can only be paid using Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, or QR Code. The application cost for Paper-I or Paper-II is ₹500 (₹400 for SC/ST/OBC-Category-A (More Backwards)/OBC-Category-B (Backwards)/EWS applicants), plus any applicable bank service charges.

The application fee for Paper-I and Paper-II examinations is ₹800 (₹650 for SC/ST/OBC-Category-A (More Backwards)/OBC-Category-B (Backwards)/EWS students), plus any applicable bank service charges.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have successfully completed or be appearing in class 12 in 2025 under the (10+2) system. For B.Sc. Nursing, the candidate's age must be at least 17 years as of December 31, 2025. Other than B.Sc. Nursing, the applicant must be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2025.

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB JENPAS UG at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/.

Step 2: Under the ‘Candidates Activity Board’, click on the New Registration link.

Step 3: After this, enter the basic information, create an account on the JENPAS UG admission portal, and then submit.

Step 4: Next, applicants must verify their email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Now, under the Important Links section, click on the “JENPAS(UG) 2025 Registered Candidate Sign in” link, once registered.

Step 6: Fill out all the details such as academic & personal, upload necessary documents, and then make the payment.

Step 7: Download the JENPAS UG application form and take a printout of the same for further reference.