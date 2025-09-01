 UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 Out At upsssc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission issued the UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2025 on the UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 | upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC PET 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission issued the UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2025 on September 1, 2025. Aspirants who plan to take the Preliminary Eligibility Test can obtain it from the UPSSSC's official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The hall ticket is a vital document that applicants must bring to the exam centre, along with a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID, etc.). The applicant's access to the examination centre will be refused if they do not have their admit card and a valid ID. The admit card includes information such as name, exam centre, timing, and subjects.

UPSSSC PET 2025: Important dates

The important dates for this test are as follows:

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Man Seen Lifting Bike At CSMT Amid Road Blockades In Mumbai | VIDEO
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Man Seen Lifting Bike At CSMT Amid Road Blockades In Mumbai | VIDEO
Carmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush
Carmakers See Dip In August Sales, Buyers Wait for GST Cut Before Festive Rush
Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue Kanjeevaram Saree
Tara Sutaria Dazzles With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya For Ganesh Chaturthi In ₹4.39 Lakh Tissue Kanjeevaram Saree
Nagaland University Partners With State Govt To Develop Grammar For 18 Naga Languages In School Textbooks
Nagaland University Partners With State Govt To Develop Grammar For 18 Naga Languages In School Textbooks

1. Start of application: 14 May 2025

2. Last date to apply: 17 June 2025

3. Last date to pay: 17 June 2025

Read Also
Government Responds Positively To Proposal For “Institution Of National Importance” Status For...
article-image

4. Last date to make correction: 24 June 2025

5. Exam date: 06-07 September 2025

6. Admit card: 01 September 2025

7. Result date: to be announced later

How to check and view the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025?

To download the admission card, aspirants need to follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the UPSSSC PET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the hall ticket

UPSSSC PET Exam 2025

The Preliminary Eligibility Test will take place on September 6 and 7, 2025, in 48 districts throughout the state. On both days, the exam will be conducted in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland University Partners With State Govt To Develop Grammar For 18 Naga Languages In School...

Nagaland University Partners With State Govt To Develop Grammar For 18 Naga Languages In School...

Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New...

Nearly 350 Barred WBSSC Candidates Approach Calcutta HC, Seek Permission To Participate In New...

MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

MCC Revises NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule; Round 2 To Start On September 4

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Orders Reinstatement Of Professor Belonging To Scheduled Caste Community; BIM...

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC Orders Reinstatement Of Professor Belonging To Scheduled Caste Community; BIM...

Youths Protest Outside Jharkhand Public Service Commission Office In Ranchi Over Delay In...

Youths Protest Outside Jharkhand Public Service Commission Office In Ranchi Over Delay In...